NBA Draft Order

|Lottery: May 16
|Draft: June 22
|FIRST ROUND
|Team
|W-
|L
|Pct.
|Chances
|Brooklyn (to Boston)
|20-62
|.244
|250
|Phoenix
|24-58
|.293
|199
|a-L.A. Lakers
|26-56
|.317
|156
|b-Philadelphia
|28-54
|.341
|119
|Orlando
|29-53
|.354
|88
|Minnesota
|31-51
|.378
|53
|New York
|31-51
|.378
|53
|c-Sacramento
|32-50
|.390
|28
|Dallas
|33-49
|.402
|17
|d-New Orleans
|34-48
|.415
|11
|Charlotte
|36-46
|.439
|8
|Detroit
|37-45
|.451
|7
|Denver
|40-42
|.488
|6
|Miami
|41-41
|.500
|5
|15. Portland
|41-41
|.500
|16. Chicago
|41-41
|.500
|17. Milwaukee
|42-40
|.512
|18. Indiana
|42-40
|.512
|19. Atlanta
|43-39
|.524
|20. Memphis (to Por via Den and Cle)
|43-39
|.524
|21. Oklahoma City
|47-35
|.573
|22. Washington (to Bklyn)
|49-33
|.598
|23. LA Clippers (to Tor via Mil)
|51-31
|.622
|24. Utah
|51-31
|.622
|25. Toronto (to Orlando)
|51-31
|.622
|26. Cleveland (to Portland)
|51-31
|.622
|27. Boston (to Brooklyn)
|53-29
|.646
|28. Houston (to L.A. Lakers)
|55-27
|.671
|29. San Antonio
|61-21
|.744
|30. Golden State (to Utah)
|67-15
|.817
a-may be conveyed to Philadelphia via Phoenix
b-may be conveyed to Sacramento
c-may be conveyed to Chicago via Cleveland or to Philadelphia
d-may be conveyed to Sacramento
31. Brooklyn (to Atlanta)
32. Phoenix
33. e-L.A. Lakers
34. Philadelphia (to Sacramento via New Orleans)
35. Orlando
36/37. New York (to Philadelphia via Utah and Toronto)
36/37. Minnesota (to Boston via Phoenix)
38. f-Sacramento
39. Dallas (to Philadelphia)
40. New Orleans
41. Charlotte
42. Detroit (to Utah)
43. Denver (to Houston)
44. Chicago (to New York)
45. Portland (to Houston)
46. Miami (to Philadelphia via Atlanta)
47. Indiana
48. Milwaukee
49. Memphis (to Denver via Oklahoma City)
50. Atlanta (to Philadelphia)
51. Oklahoma City (to Denver)
52. Washington
53. Cleveland (to Boston)
54. Toronto (to Phoenix)
55. Utah
56. L.A. Clippers (to Boston)
57. Boston (to Brooklyn)
58. Houston (to New York)
59. San Antonio
60. Golden State (to Atlanta via Philadelphia and Utah)
e-may be conveyed to Orlando.
f-may be conveyed to Chicago via Cleveland.
NOTE: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to the tie between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks (31-51 each): Since the order of selection in the first round for this set of teams may change based on the results of the Draft Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the draft Lottery.