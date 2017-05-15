NBA News

NBA Draft Order

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 10:03 pm 05/15/2017 10:03pm
Lottery: May 16
Draft: June 22
FIRST ROUND
Team W- L Pct. Chances
Brooklyn (to Boston) 20-62 .244 250
Phoenix 24-58 .293 199
a-L.A. Lakers 26-56 .317 156
b-Philadelphia 28-54 .341 119
Orlando 29-53 .354 88
Minnesota 31-51 .378 53
New York 31-51 .378 53
c-Sacramento 32-50 .390 28
Dallas 33-49 .402 17
d-New Orleans 34-48 .415 11
Charlotte 36-46 .439 8
Detroit 37-45 .451 7
Denver 40-42 .488 6
Miami 41-41 .500 5
15. Portland 41-41 .500
16. Chicago 41-41 .500
17. Milwaukee 42-40 .512
18. Indiana 42-40 .512
19. Atlanta 43-39 .524
20. Memphis (to Por via Den and Cle) 43-39 .524
21. Oklahoma City 47-35 .573
22. Washington (to Bklyn) 49-33 .598
23. LA Clippers (to Tor via Mil) 51-31 .622
24. Utah 51-31 .622
25. Toronto (to Orlando) 51-31 .622
26. Cleveland (to Portland) 51-31 .622
27. Boston (to Brooklyn) 53-29 .646
28. Houston (to L.A. Lakers) 55-27 .671
29. San Antonio 61-21 .744
30. Golden State (to Utah) 67-15 .817

a-may be conveyed to Philadelphia via Phoenix

b-may be conveyed to Sacramento

c-may be conveyed to Chicago via Cleveland or to Philadelphia

d-may be conveyed to Sacramento

SECOND ROUND

31. Brooklyn (to Atlanta)

32. Phoenix

33. e-L.A. Lakers

34. Philadelphia (to Sacramento via New Orleans)

35. Orlando

36/37. New York (to Philadelphia via Utah and Toronto)

36/37. Minnesota (to Boston via Phoenix)

38. f-Sacramento

39. Dallas (to Philadelphia)

40. New Orleans

41. Charlotte

42. Detroit (to Utah)

43. Denver (to Houston)

44. Chicago (to New York)

45. Portland (to Houston)

46. Miami (to Philadelphia via Atlanta)

47. Indiana

48. Milwaukee

49. Memphis (to Denver via Oklahoma City)

50. Atlanta (to Philadelphia)

51. Oklahoma City (to Denver)

52. Washington

53. Cleveland (to Boston)

54. Toronto (to Phoenix)

55. Utah

56. L.A. Clippers (to Boston)

57. Boston (to Brooklyn)

58. Houston (to New York)

59. San Antonio

60. Golden State (to Atlanta via Philadelphia and Utah)

e-may be conveyed to Orlando.

f-may be conveyed to Chicago via Cleveland.

NOTE: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to the tie between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks (31-51 each): Since the order of selection in the first round for this set of teams may change based on the results of the Draft Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the draft Lottery.

