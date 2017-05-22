NBA News

AP source: Magic hire Weltman to head basketball operations

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:49 pm 05/22/2017 08:49pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Orlando Magic have agreed to hire Toronto general manager Jeff Weltman as the new president of basketball operations.

The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced, said Monday night the two sides have agreed to a deal.

Weltman, who will report to Magic president Alex Martins, was the Raptors’ vice president of basketball operations prior to being promoted to general manager in September.

Weltman’s first major assignment is to find a new GM. It’s unclear what role interim Matt Lloyd will have with the organization. Lloyd is a candidate for the general manager position. In addition to the Raptors, Weltman has worked for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

