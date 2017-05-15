NBA News

AP source: Cavs to wear Goodyear logo on jerseys next season

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 10:50 am 05/15/2017 10:50am
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the contract says the NBA champion Cavaliers will wear Goodyear’s wing-foot logo on their jerseys starting next season.

The team will announce a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs and Goodyear are not disclosing any details in advance of a Monday news conference.

The agreement will give Goodyear tremendous exposure because the Cavs are one of the league’s most televised teams. There’s also an obvious local tie in as four-time MVP LeBron James is from Akron.

Last year, the league approved teams signing companies to place logos on the upper left portion of their jerseys starting with the 2018-19 season. The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz all plan to wear corporate patches next season.

While on-jersey logos are new in North American sports, they’ve been part of European soccer for years.

