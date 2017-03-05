8:29 pm, March 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Ulis hits 3 at…

Ulis hits 3 at buzzer, Suns beat Celtics in wild finish

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:01 pm 03/05/2017 08:01pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Tyler Ulis threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 109-106 victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

The Suns’ Eric Bledsoe it at 106 with a reverse layup with four seconds to play.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 35 points but missed a free throw with 11.9 seconds left, took the inbounds pass and the Suns’ Marquese Chriss knocked the ball away. Ulis grabbed it and tossed it up as the buzzer sounded.

Ulis scored a career-best 20 points. Bledsoe had 28 for the Suns, who have won three in a row for the first time this season

The Celtics were without usual starters Al Horford (right elbow sprain) and Avery Bradley (right hamstring strain).

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Ulis hits 3 at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News