Thunder sign guard Norris Cole after trading Cameron Payne

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 1:54 pm 03/01/2017 01:54pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Norris Cole to help fill the void after trading backup point guard Cameron Payne to the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder made the announcement Wednesday. Cole should challenge for Semaj Christon’s No. 2 point guard spot.

The 28-year-old Cole won NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He has career averages of 7.1 points and 2.8 assists. He averaged 10.6 points during the 2015-16 season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cole, the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, most recently played with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association.

