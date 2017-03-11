1:09 pm, March 11, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast D.C., all lanes are now open on Suitland Parkway at Stanton Road. The incident has cleared.

Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge out with minor heart problem

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 1:03 pm 03/11/2017 01:03pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely because of a minor heart problem.

The team said Saturday he has an arrhythmia, a deviation from the normal heart rhythm. He will undergo further tests before the team determines how much time he misses.

The 6-foot-11 player was diagnosed at the end of his rookie season in 2007 with a condition that can cause a rapid heartbeat.

Aldridge is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs, who are 50-14 and have the second-best record in the league.

This development comes on the heels of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard being placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The Spurs host NBA-leading Golden State on Saturday night. The Warriors are already without Kevin Durant and plan to rest four key players for the game: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
