Saric, Okafor lead 76ers past Lakers 118-116

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Dario Saric scored a career-high 29 points, Jahlil Okafor added 23, and the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Los Angeles Lakers 118-116 on Sunday night.

The Lakers, who got a career-best 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to take a lead late in the fourth quarter. But T.J. McConnell’s 12-foot fallaway jumper with 50 seconds left gave the Sixers the lead for good.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 18 points for the 76ers, while Julius Randle added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers.

Los Angeles trailed throughout most of the first half — by as many as 11 points early — but outscored the Sixers 8-2 at the end of the second period to leave the score tied at 65 at the break.

Clarkson came off the bench to spark the Lakers with 12 points and five assists in the first half, while Saric led the 76ers with 16 points and four rebounds.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia got guard Gerald Henderson (hip) back against the Lakers, but was without forward Robert Covington. The Sixers said Covington, who fouled out Saturday against the Clippers, has right knee swelling.

Lakers: With an eye to the future, Lakers coach Luke Walton said starting shooting guard Nick Young will begin coming off the bench as the team looks at younger guards Tyler Ennis and David Nwaba. “Nick’s great,” Walton said. “He’s been our best No. 2 guard all year long. I don’t think anybody is going to look at this as him getting benched.” Nwaba started Sunday.

UP NEXT

76ers: Travel to Golden State on Friday to complete a three-game road trip. The Warriors won their only previous meeting this season, 119-108, in Philadelphia in February.

Lakers: Travel to Denver for the first time this season on Monday. They split two contests in Los Angeles in January.