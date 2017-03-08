Payton’s 2nd straight triple-double leads Magic over Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his second straight triple-double, and the Orlando Magic rallied for a 98-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Payton’s rebounds and assists were career highs, while Evan Fournier added 20 points to help Orlando erase a 13-point, second-half deficit and snap a two-game losing streak.

The fading Bulls have lost three straight and four of their last five games. They entered the night tied with Detroit for seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Chicago but missed some big shots down the stretch.

The Bulls cut it to 93-91 inside the final two minutes of play, but Payton scored on a follow shot with 1:17 left.

Chicago led by 13 early in the third quarter, but began a trend of not taking care of the basketball and missing shots that continued until the game ended.

Orlando tied it at 77 going into the fourth quarter. Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon, Fournier and Payton all hit big shots in the third quarter to help bring the Magic back after they had trailed since early in the first quarter. The Magic outscored Chicago 34-24 for the quarter.

The Magic completed their comeback during the first five minutes of the fourth, reclaiming the lead for the first time since the opening period and then extending their advantage to seven points when a three-point play by C.J. Watson made it 88-81 with 7:04 to play.

The Bulls played with a lot more energy in the first half and claimed a 53-43 halftime lead. Chicago used and 8-0 run early in the second quarter to break open a close game to establish a 10-point lead.

Butler led the Bulls, who shot 51 percent from the field, with 13 points in the opening half. Payton paced the Magic with 11 points in the first two quarters.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Dwyane Wade sat out with a strained left quadriceps. … Rajon Rondo returned to action after missing Monday’s loss at Detroit with a right ankle injury. … Bobby Portis’s career-best streak of four straight games in double figures was snapped, as he scored just eight points. … Cristiano Felicio scored six points against Magic rookie center Stephen Zimmerman during an 8-0 run early in the second quarter.

Magic: Nikola Vucevic missed his third straight game with a sore right Achilles tendon. He is listed as day-to-day. … Payton recorded his fifth career triple-double.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Chicago returns home to take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Houston is looking to sweep Chicago for the second time since 2008-09.

Magic: Orlando travels to Charlotte for the first game of a back-to-back. The Hornets have won five straight against the Magic.