Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts…

Gobert’s reviewed tip-in lifts Jazz past Kings in overtime

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:16 pm 03/05/2017 09:16pm
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill’s missed jumper as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-109 on Sunday.

After Willie Cauley-Stein made two free throws to give the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining, Hill took an off-balance jumper from just outside of the key. Gobert, positioned underneath the hoop, reached up and tipped the ball in as the buzzer sounded.

One official initially called goaltending on Gobert. But after a meeting near midcourt, the referees went to the scorer’s table to review the play and counted the basket.

Gobert finished with 16 points and 24 rebounds, Rodney Hood scored a season-high 28 and Gordon Hayward added 23 with five assists for Utah.

Ty Lawson scored 19 points for Sacramento, which lost its fourth straight and fell to 1-4 since trading All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

