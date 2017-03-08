11:33 pm, March 8, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS 911 issues for wireless customers resolved, says AT&T. But callers may still experience residual delays.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs…

Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard’s absence

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:03 pm 03/08/2017 11:03pm
Share
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) sis fouled by San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) as he tries to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

Sacramento lost its sixth straight despite a season-high 26 points from Tyreke Evans and 15 from rookie Skal Labissiere.

The Spurs rested Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge after the team rallied in four straight games, including a pair of overtime victories. Leonard averaged 33.8 points in 39.3 minutes in leading the Spurs to those come-from-behind victories.

Sacramento took advantage of their absence in building a 25-point lead in the first half.

San Antonio shot 26 percent in scoring 15 points in the first quarter, one shy of its season low for the opening period.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News