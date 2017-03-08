Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard’s absence

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

Sacramento lost its sixth straight despite a season-high 26 points from Tyreke Evans and 15 from rookie Skal Labissiere.

The Spurs rested Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge after the team rallied in four straight games, including a pair of overtime victories. Leonard averaged 33.8 points in 39.3 minutes in leading the Spurs to those come-from-behind victories.

Sacramento took advantage of their absence in building a 25-point lead in the first half.

San Antonio shot 26 percent in scoring 15 points in the first quarter, one shy of its season low for the opening period.