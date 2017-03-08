1:02 pm, March 8, 2017
Cavaliers center Bogut done for season with broken leg

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:58 pm 03/08/2017 12:58pm
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut (6) grimaces after getting hurt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers center Andrew Bogut will miss the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, with a broken leg.

Bogut broke his left leg in his debut for Cleveland on Monday night, an injury that occurred after the 7-footer was on the floor for just 58 seconds.

The Cavs said Wednesday that Bogut won’t need surgery, but he won’t be back in time to help Cleveland defend its NBA title.

Bogut was signed to give Cleveland some frontcourt depth and another playmaker, and his loss will force general manager David Griffin to find another big man.

Also, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been cleared to resume practicing. He’s been out since late December following surgery on a broken right thumb. He’s listed as questionable for Cleveland’s game in Detroit on Thursday.

Coach Tyronn Lue didn’t attend practice as he’s being treated for a sinus/inner ear issue.

