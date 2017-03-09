Austin Rivers has 20 points, Clippers top Grizzlies 114-98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Rivers scored 20 points, and Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Clippers solidified their hold on the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while Memphis continued a skid that has reached four straight.

J.J. Redick scored 15 points, Jamal Crawford and Blake Griffin had 14 apiece, and Griffin added 12 rebounds. Los Angeles benefited from 51 percent shooting.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 20 points, and Zach Randolph had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles rebounded from a loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night for its third victory in four games. The Clippers are three games ahead of Memphis for the fifth spot.

The Grizzlies fell into a tie with Oklahoma City for the sixth seed.

Los Angeles outscored Memphis 31-20 in the third quarter, extending a nine-point halftime advantage to 85-65 at the end of three. The crowning blow came when Crawford connected from 49 feet as the horn sounded.

From there, Memphis never threatened in the fourth, Los Angeles stretching the lead to as many as 22 points in the final frame.

While Los Angeles was converting better than half its shots, including 11 of 30 from outside the arc, Memphis was limited to 45 percent shooting overall, making only 7 of 20 3-pointers.

Mike Conley, who had 13 points, missed all four of his shots from outside the arc. Troy Daniels was the only Memphis players with any success from distances, missing one of his five shots from 3-point range en route to 13 points.

Los Angeles built a 13-point first-half advantage with a 13-2 spurt in the second quarter to help carry a 54-45 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Los Angeles was playing its third game in four nights and sixth game since March 1. … DeAndre Jordan was fouled on a 3-point in the second quarter and made two of three free throws. … Griffin’s 13 rebounds marked on the second time in the last 15 games Jordan (12) hasn’t led the team in rebounds. … Rivers reached the 20-point mark for the 11th time this season, more than the first four seasons of his career combined (nine times.

Grizzlies: F Chandler Parsons did not play because of scheduled rest, Parsons, who is still dealing with knee soreness, had played in Memphis’ previous three games over four days. … Memphis has allowed at least 100 points in seven of the last nine games. … Randolph recorded his 17th double-double of the season off the bench, a league best for a reserve.

ONLY WAY IS UP

Los Angeles outrebounded Memphis 47-34, a turnaround from recent performances. Clippers coach Doc Rivers noted before the game that his team ranked 29th out of 30 teams in rebounding since the All-Star break. “It’s tough to go lower,” Rivers said. “We can. We’re working on it, but we have to rebound better as a group.”

UP NEXT

Clippers: Travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Continue their four-game homestand Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.