Williams scores 22, Lakers rout Knicks to stop road skid

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:10 pm 02/06/2017 10:10pm
Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young (0) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in New York. The Lakers won 121-107. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Williams scored 22 points, Nick Young had 17 and the Los Angeles Lakers handed the New York Knicks an embarrassing 121-107 defeat on Monday night to stop a 12-game losing streak on the road.

Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram added 14 points apiece for the struggling Lakers, who won for only the third time in 13 games overall. They had dropped 17 of their previous 18 away from home, with the only road victory during that stretch coming on Dec. 16 in Philadelphia.

It was Los Angeles’ first victory over New York at Madison Square Garden in six years.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 26 points. Kristaps Porzingis and Brandon Jennings each had 16.

New York crept to within 15 early in the third quarter, but the Lakers again went up by a game-high 27 points, 83-56, on Young’s jumper with 4:45 left. They settled for a 97-73 lead after three.

