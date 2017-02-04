Weber signs with Warriors, and Heat wish him well

MIAMI (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are hoping to see big things from Briante Weber. So are the Miami Heat.

Weber spent some time with the Heat last season, and was on Miami’s NBA Development League team in Sioux Falls this season — until the Warriors struck a deal with him on a 10-day contract that was finalized on Saturday. And the Heat, while not wanting to see Weber land with another club, were thrilled that he’s getting such an opportunity.

“He absolutely earned it. I’m really happy for him,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s put in the time. He hasn’t skipped a step. He approached every part of this as an opportunity to get better and everybody’s journey is different to get into this league. He’s a bona fide NBA player.”

Weber averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game in Sioux Falls. The point guard was one steal short of recording what would have been the first quadruple-double in D-League play in a game on Jan. 31, which may have been the last piece of evidence that he was ready for another NBA shot.

He’s been in nine NBA games in all — six with Memphis, three with Miami, the last two of those Heat appearances coming in last season’s playoffs.

“He’s got a lot of confidence,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Saturday in Sacramento. “I like that.”

Weber said he had interest from Charlotte and Miami — “Charlotte has three point guards, Miami of course has 17 guards, period,” Weber said Saturday — and added that Golden State’s decision to waive Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot for him also played a factor in his decision to sign with the Western Conference leaders.

Spoelstra communicated with Weber and Kerr by text message, wishing them both the best.

“It didn’t work with us, but we want to continue to give and serve and help develop guys and help them find their dream,” Spoelstra said. “Hopefully with us, but if it’s not possible, then we want to make sure it’s somewhere else. … There’s a karma to it. You help enough people out, we’ll benefit from it.”