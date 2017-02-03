12:49 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Warriors waive center Anderson Varejao to clear roster room

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:25 pm 02/03/2017 03:25pm
Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, left, of Brazil, and Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin have words during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA’s top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries.

Golden State announced the move Friday, a day after the Brazilian big man played eight-plus minutes in a road win at the Clippers. The Warriors are gearing up for the return of David West from a nondisplaced fracture of his left thumb sustained Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City. Starting center Zaza Pachulia is sidelined until at least next week with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Varejao averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game for Golden State, playing 14 games with one start.

The Warriors (43-7) play again Saturday night at Sacramento.

