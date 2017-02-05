1:15 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr ejected in third quarter at Kings

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:35 am 02/05/2017 12:35am
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected Saturday night and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner in the third quarter of the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, was ejected with 3:34 left in the third after he came onto the court to argue.

After four straight Kings free throws — one for a technical on Draymond Green before Kerr erupted — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Warriors went ahead 79-78.

Kerr and his former top assistant, now Lakers coach Luke Walton, are the only coaches to be ejected at first-year Golden1 Center. Walton was tossed Dec. 12 for coming to nearly the same place on the court.

