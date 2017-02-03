Thomas scores 38 points, Celtics beat Lakers 113-107

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Al Horford added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics. Thomas logged his 34th straight game with 20 or more points and is six shy of John Havlicek’s franchise-record streak.

Jae Crowder had 18 points, Jaylen Brown added 12 and Terry Rozier scored 10 for Boston (32-18).

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 21 points. D’Angelo Russell scored 20, Larry Nance Jr. had 18 and Nick Young 17 as Los Angeles (17-36) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Boston and Los Angeles both began the night with 3,252 wins, tied for the most in NBA history. Before their loss, the Lakers held at least a share of the league’s all-time victories mark since 2001.

___

This story has been corrected to fix Williams’ point total.