Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Rockets, 117-108

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeff Teague scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge first-half deficit and withstood a late rally by Houston to beat the Rockets 117-108 on Monday night.

C.J. Miles made a 3-pointer with 40.8 seconds left to make it 113-108, and Teague added a two free throws after that to put the game out of reach. It was just the second win in nine games for the Pacers and only their 10th road win of the season.

The Pacers, who trailed by 17 early before taking a halftime lead, were up by 14 with about four minutes left. The Rockets then used a 12-2 run to get within two with less than a minute remaining. Lou Williams had eight points, powered by a pair of 3-pointers in that span, including an off-balance one which he was fouled on to cap the run. But he missed the ensuing free throw and Miles followed with his 3.

Williams led the Rockets with 28 points. He’s been great since being traded from the Lakers on Thursday and scored 27 and 17 points in his first two games since being dealt before Monday’s big game.

James Harden added 25 points with 12 assists and Nene scored 15 for Houston.

A 3-pointer by Teague pushed Indiana’s lead to 103-92 midway through the fourth quarter. Williams made two free throws after that, but the Pacers scored the next five points, with another 3 from Teague to make it 108-94 with about four minutes left.

Indiana opened the fourth quarter with an 8-3 spurt to extend its lead to 96-83 with about nine minutes left. Rodney Stuckey led the way in that stretch, scoring six points and getting the assist on the other shot.

The Pacers trailed by one late in the third quarter before scoring nine straight points, capped by Stuckey’s 3 to take an 86-78 lead. Harden made a layup after that, but Stuckey made two free throws with 1 second left in the quarter to leave Indiana up 88-80 entering the fourth quarter.

The teams stayed close through much of the third quarter, and the Pacers were up by five after a dunk by Thaddeus Young with about four minutes left in the period. Harden then drove into the lane and dished an alley-oop pass to Clint Capela, who finished with a dunk to make it 77-74.

Eric Gordon had a layup blocked by Myles Turner on Houston’s next trip down the court before being fouled by Paul George as he made a 3 on the next possession. George shook his head, threw up his arms and complained about the foul all the way to the bench before Gordon made the free throw to give Houston a 78-77 lead with about three minutes left in the quarter.

The Rockets were up by 17 after a 3-pointer by Williams with about nine minutes left in the second quarter before the Pacers took over. They outscored Houston 23-8 over the next six minutes to pull to 51-49 with about three minutes left in the first half.

Houston led by four about a minute later before Turner made five quick points to give Indiana its first lead of the game, 57-56.

The Pacers led 59-58 at halftime after two free throws by Teague.

TIP-INS

Pacers: G Aaron Brooks, who spent six seasons with the Rockets, was honored between the first and second quarters as part of Houston’s season-long celebration of its 50th anniversary. … George had 15 points. … Stuckey added 17 points.

Rockets: It was Houston’s 47th straight game with at least 100 points, tying a franchise record set in 1969-70. … The Rockets signed G Isaiah Taylor from D-League Rio Grande Valley. … The Rockets made 10 3-pointers to give them at least 10 in 15 straight games. … Williams has scored 20 or more points off the bench an NBA-leading 27 times this season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Continue a five-game road trip at San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.