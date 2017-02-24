6:41 pm, February 24, 2017
Suns waive Mike Scott, Jared Sullinger; sign Ronnie Price

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:20 pm 02/24/2017 06:20pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns waived forward Mike Scott and center/forward Jared Sullinger on Friday, a day after acquiring them in trades.

The Suns also signed guard Ronnie Price for the rest of the season. In his third tenure with the team, the 33-year-old Price has made two appearances since signing the first of two 10-day contracts Jan. 27.

On Thursday at the trade deadline, Phoenix got Sullinger and a pair of second-round picks from Toronto for forward P.J. Tucker, and acquired Scott, the rights to guard Cenk Akyol and cash considerations from Atlanta for a second-round pick.

The Suns faced the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

