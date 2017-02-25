Ross provides spark for Magic in 105-86 win over Hawks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-86 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.

Ross played his second game with Orlando after coming over from Toronto in a trade for Serge Ibaka and gave Orlando the shooting touch it has lacked all season. He hit 10 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Orlando also got double-digit production from Aaron Gordon (18 points) and Elfrid Payton (15). Payton was just short for his fourth career triple-double with nine rebounds and nine assists despite not playing at all in the fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led five Hawks in double figures with 15 points. Atlanta was playing the back-end of a back-to-back and dropped its third straight. The Hawks are trying to remain in the top five in the Eastern Conference.