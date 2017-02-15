Ross clears physical, but sits first game with Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross’ Orlando Magic debut will have to wait until after the NBA All-Star break.

Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel said Ross passed his physical Wednesday and was set to make his debut against San Antonio, but Serge Ibaka had not completed his physical in Toronto prior to tipoff Wednesday night. Ibaka later passed his physical, but sat out for Toronto against Charlotte.

The Magic traded Ibaka to Toronto on Tuesday in exchange for Ross and a 2017 first-round pick in the June draft. Orlando’s next game is Feb. 23 against Portland.

Ross attended the shootaround with his new teammates Wednesday morning, but he did not participate. Then he was in the locker room prior to the game.