Ross clears physical, but sits first game with Magic

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 7:47 pm 02/15/2017 07:47pm
This Nov. 18, 2016 photo shows Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross (31) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. The Raptors acquired veteran power forward Serge Ibaka from Orlando on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross’ Orlando Magic debut will have to wait until after the NBA All-Star break.

Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel said Ross passed his physical Wednesday and was set to make his debut against San Antonio, but Serge Ibaka had not completed his physical in Toronto prior to tipoff Wednesday night. Ibaka later passed his physical, but sat out for Toronto against Charlotte.

The Magic traded Ibaka to Toronto on Tuesday in exchange for Ross and a 2017 first-round pick in the June draft. Orlando’s next game is Feb. 23 against Portland.

Ross attended the shootaround with his new teammates Wednesday morning, but he did not participate. Then he was in the locker room prior to the game.

