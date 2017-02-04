11:44 pm, February 4, 2017
Popovich gets NBA-record 1,128th win as Spurs beat Nuggets

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:39 pm 02/04/2017 11:39pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker scored 18 points each to help Gregg Popovich become the winningest coach with a single franchise in league history, leading San Antonio Spurs to a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Popovich earned his 1,128th victory to pass former Utah coach Jerry Sloan for the record.

Denver was playing the second game of a back-to-back and fourth in five nights. The arduous schedule seemed to catch up with them in the second half. San Antonio opened the third quarter on a 21-7 run.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 11 points in 15 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 19 points in San Antonio’s final home game before playing eight games on the road during its annual rodeo road trip.

