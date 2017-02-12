9:19 am, February 12, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Police: Former Syracuse, Celtics…

Police: Former Syracuse, Celtics center Fab Melo dead at 26

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 9:14 am 02/12/2017 09:14am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, Syracuse's Fab Melo dunks against Providence during an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y. Military police said that former Syracuse and Celtics center Melo died in his native Brazil. A police sergeant said an emergency call Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 brought police and paramedics to Melo’s house, but that when the police arrived, paramedics said Melo was dead. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Military police say former Syracuse University and Boston Celtics center Fab Melo has died in his native Brazil. He was 26.

A police sergeant who gave his name only as Couto says an emergency call Saturday night brought police and paramedics to Melo’s house in Juiz de Fora, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Couto says that when the police arrived, paramedics said Melo was dead, with no signs of violence.

The 7-foot Melo was a star at Syracuse, though academic issues caused him to be declared ineligible for the 2012 NCAA Tournament. He was a first-round pick in 2012 by the Boston Celtics, for whom he played six games, spending most of the season in the NBA Development League.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Latin America News NBA News World News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Police: Former Syracuse, Celtics…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News