Pitbull to be part of TNT’s All-Star ‘Road Show’

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:47 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — TNT is bringing its “Road Show” to the NBA All-Star weekend, featuring a performance from Pitbull to liven up the festivities.

The network announced Tuesday that the 70,000 square-foot hub is coming to New Orleans and will be located near Smoothie King Center, where the All-Star game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19. The wildly popular “Inside The NBA” studio show with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will broadcast live from there.

Pitbull will put on a free show after the All-Star Saturday night competitions, including the slam dunk contest, take place.

There will also be interactive experiences for the fans, basketball clinics and merchandise for sale. The “Road Show” will be setup on Thursday, Feb. 16 and run through the weekend.

