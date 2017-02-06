10:26 pm, February 6, 2017
Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:18 pm 02/06/2017 10:18pm
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) makes a layup on Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Detroit led 55-46 at halftime, then made its first six shots of the third quarter. The Pistons went on to outscore Philadelphia 34-21 in the period and were never seriously challenged after that.

Detroit had seven players in double figures. Marcus Morris led the way with 19 points, and Reggie Jackson scored 14. Jon Leuer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aron Baynes had 12 each.

Jahlil Okafor scored 16 points for the 76ers, who have lost four straight.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
