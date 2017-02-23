6:38 pm, February 23, 2017
Pelicans waive Terrence Jones, add Thompson

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 6:17 pm 02/23/2017 06:17pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have waived forward Terrence Jones and signed shooting guard Hollis Thompson to a 10-day contract.

The moves, announced Thursday evening, give New Orleans more depth at shooting guard after the club traded away guards Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield and Langston Galloway to Sacramento as part of a trade Sunday night that brought All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans.

The 6-foot-9 Jones played in 51 games in his first season with New Orleans, starting 12 times and averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-8 Thompson comes to New Orleans from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League but also has appeared in 256 NBA regular season games with Philadelphia, averaging 7.9 points in 24.3 minutes per game.

