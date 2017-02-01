Pacers hold on to beat Magic 98-88 on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Miles scored 16 points, Glenn Robinson III added 14 and the Indiana Pacers held on to beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers used their smaller lineup and timely 3-point shooting to keep the struggling Magic from rallying. Orlando didn’t have an answer for Miles’ 3-point shooting, including a trey that pushed the lead to 96-88 in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Orlando moved within five points a few times in the final period but could not come any closer.

Jeff Teague had 13 points and nine assists and was 8 for 9 from the free-throw line to join six Pacers in double figures. Serge Ibaka led five Magic players in double figures with 20 points.

The Pacers have defeated their former coach Frank Vogel four straight times this season and look like a team on the rise. They have won four straight to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff mix.

Orlando, meanwhile, is letting its playoff hopes fade fast with its second straight loss and fifth in its last six games. The Magic slipped to 8-16 at Amway Center.

After trailing by nine points at halftime, the Magic picked up their defense and played with more patience offensively in the third quarter as they pulled within four points late in quarter on a 3-pointer by C.J. Watson. Indiana was able to stretch back out to an 80-74 advantage when Rodney Stuckey converted a jumper in the waning moments of the third.

The Pacers took advantage of their smaller lineup to create mismatches during the first half to take a 56-47 lead into halftime. Indiana, which led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, used its speed and quickness advantage, especially at the power forward spot to keep Orlando on its heels during the opening two quarters.

Thaddeus Young and reserve Lavoy Allen combined for 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half as Orlando’s big three of Serge Ibaka, Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo struggled to guard them on the perimeter.

Teague also proved to be a tough matchup for the Magic guards as he consistently beat them off the dribble to draw fouls. He was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and led the Pacers with 11 points while Paul George had seven points in the first half and finished with eight.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana began the game shooting 80 percent from the field to take an 18-6 lead in the first five minutes. … Indiana finished the month of January with a 9-4 record, which was the fifth highest in the NBA during the month. … George had scored 30-plus points in four consecutive games.

Magic: Starting guard Evan Fournier returned to the starting lineup for the first time in nine games. He missed eight games with a foot injury and returned to the floor during Monday night’s loss at Minnesota. Watson returned to coming off the bench. … Orlando went 4-12 during January.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Indiana continues its road trip with a stop in Brooklyn to take on the last place Nets on Friday night.

Magic: Last than week since stunning Toronto on the road, the Magic get to host the Raptors at Amway Center on Friday night.