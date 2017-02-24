9:39 pm, February 24, 2017
Pacers beat Grizzlies 102-92 to end six-game skid

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:32 pm 02/24/2017 09:32pm
Indiana Pacers' Paul George and Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen go for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — CJ Miles made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Paul George had nine points and nine rebounds after remaining with Indiana following the trade deadline, and the Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Monta Ellis finished with 16 points, Myles Turner scored 12, and Lavoy Allen, Jeff Teague and Thaddeus Young each added 10 for the Pacers.

The Pacers outscored the Grizzlies 64-42 across the middle two quarters and never relinquished their lead, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half. The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 41 percent from the floor (35 for 84).

Troy Daniels had 13 points for Memphis and Marc Gasol scored 12. Indiana outrebounded Memphis 50-39 and scored 29 points off 17 Grizzlies turnovers.

