4:15 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » O No, Canada: Singer…

O No, Canada: Singer flubs anthem at Raptors game in NYC

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:09 pm 02/05/2017 04:09pm
Share
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets caught between Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, second from left, and guard Randy Foye (2) as Nets center Brook Lopez (11) watches the perimeter during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — O No, Canada.

A Broadway performer botched the Canadian national anthem before the Toronto Raptors’ game in Brooklyn on Sunday, singing lyrics that aren’t in “O Canada.”

Amber Iman, who has been cast in the national tour of “Hamilton” that will soon open, sang, “O Canada, we sing our hearts for thee.” The line that ends the song is “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.”

Raptors players and coaches looked around in confusion as they stood in line.

“I’m going to leave that alone. But yeah, that anthem was a lot different than I’ve heard over the last five years. A lot different,” Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry said. “Her voice was beautiful, but the anthem, the song, the words … have her come to Toronto, we’ll come and get somebody to give her some lessons.”

The Raptors responded by poking fun at the Nets on Twitter , writing “For future reference” and posting the correct lyrics to the song.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » O No, Canada: Singer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News