12:20 pm, February 13, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT High Wind Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service for D.C. area.
LIVE EVENT President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a news conference around 2 p.m. Listen live.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Nuggets trade Nurkic to…

Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 12:15 pm 02/13/2017 12:15pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee takes a break in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. A person with knowledge of the situation has told the Associated Press that Plumlee has been traded to the Denver Nuggets for center Jusuf Nurkic of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets officially announced Monday that they have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee.

Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the “Bosnian Beast” became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Nuggets trade Nurkic to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News