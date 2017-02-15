NBA All-Star Weekend Rosters

3:21 pm, February 15, 2017
At Smoothie King Center
New Orleans
Friday, Feb. 17
(i-injured; r-injury replacement)
RISING STARS CHALLENGE
USA TEAM
Player, Team Pos Ht Wt School Yr
Devin Booker, Phoenix G 6-6 206 Kentucky 1
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee G 6-5 215 Virginia R
Marquese Chriss, Phoenix F 6-10 233 Washington R
Brandon Ingram, LA Lakers F 6-9 190 Duke R
Frank Kaminsky, Charlotte C 7-0 240 Wisconsin 1
Jahlil Okafor, Philadelphia C 6-11 275 Duke 1
D’Angelo Russell, LA Lakers G 6-5 195 Ohio St. 1
Jonathon Simmons, San Antonio G-F 6-6 195 Houston 1
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota C 7-0 244 Kentucky 1
Myles Turner, Indiana C 6-11 243 Texas 1
WORLD TEAM
Player, Team Pos Ht Wt Country Yr
r-Alex Abrines, Oklahoma City G 6-6 190 Spain R
i-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia C 7-0 250 Cameroon R
Dante Exum, Utah G 6-6 190 Australia 1
Buddy Hield, New Orleans G 6-4 214 Bahamas R
Nikola Jokic, Denver C 6-10 250 Serbia 1
Trey Lyles, Utah F 6-10 234 Canada 1
Emmanuel Mudiay, Denver G 6-5 200 Congo 1
Jamal Murray, Denver G 6-4 207 Canada R
Kristaps Porzingis, New York F 7-3 240 Latvia 1
Domantas Sabonis, Oklahoma City F 6-11 240 Lithuania R
Dario Saric, Philadelphia F 6-10 223 Croatia R
Saturday, Feb. 18
NBA DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME
Eastern Conference
Player, Team Pos Ht Wt College
Anthony Brown (Erie) G 6-7 211 Stanford
Quinn Cook (Canton) G 6-2 179 Duke
Yogi Ferrell (Long Island)-x G 6-0 178 Indiana
Marcus Georges-Hunt (Maine) F 6-6 220 Georgia Tech
Jalen Jones (Maine) F 6-7 220 Texas A&M
Shawn Long (Delaware) C 6-9 248 La-Lafayette
Ray McCallum (Grand Rapids)-x G 6-3 190 Detroit
Chris McCullough (Long Island)-x F 6-9 199 Syracuse
Eric Moreland (Canton) F 6-10 249 Oregon State
Abdel Nader (Maine) F 6-8 225 Iowa State
Alex Poythress (Fort Wayne) F 6-7 235 Kentucky
Edy Tavares (Raptors 905) C 7-2 260 Cape Verde

Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (Raptors 905)

Assistant Coaches: Donnie Tyndall, David Gale, Nathaniel Mitchell, John Corbacio, Nicki Gross (Raptors 905)

Athletic Trainer: Giovanni Sardella (Raptors 905)

Western Conference
Player, Team Pos Ht Wt College
Keith Benson (Sioux Falls) C 6-11 235 Oakland
Vander Blue (Los Angeles) G 6-4 200 Marquette
Dennis Clifford (Santa Cruz) C 7-1 260 Boston College
Justin Harper (Los Angeles) F 6-10 225 Richmond
Pierre Jackson (Texas) G 5-11 176 Baylor
Cory Jefferson (Austin) F 6-9 218 Baylor
Dakari Johnson (Oklahoma City) C 7-0 255 Kentucky
Josh Magette (Los Angeles) G 6-1 160 Ala-Huntsville
Johnny O’Bryant III (N. Arizona)-x F 6-9 257 LSU
JaKarr Sampson (Iowa) F 6-9 207 St. John’s
Briante Weber (Sioux Falls)-x G 6-2 165 VCU
Okaro White (Sioux Falls)-x F 6-8 215 Florida State

Head Coach: Coby Karl (Los Angeles)

Assistant Coaches: Paul Woolpert, Brian Walsh, Isaiah Fox (Los Angeles)

Athletic Trainer: Heather Mau (Los Angeles)

x-player currently in the NBA

SKILLS CHALLENGE
Participant, Team Pos Ht Wt
Devin Booker, Phoenix G 6-6 206
DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento F-C 6-11 270
Anthony Davis, New Orleans F-C 6-11 253
i-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia C 7-0 250
r-Nikola Jokic, Denver C 6-10 250
Gordon Hayward, Utah F 6-8 226
Kristaps Porzingis, New York F 7-3 240
Isaiah Thomas, Boston G 5-9 185
John Wall, Washington G 6-4 210
THREE-POINT CONTEST
Participant, Team Pos Ht Wt
Eric Gordon, Houston G 6-4 215
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland G 6-3 193
Kyle Lowry, Toronto G 6-0 205
Wesley Matthews, Dallas G-F 6-5 220
CJ McCollum, Portland G 6-3 190
Klay Thompson, Golden State G 6-7 215
Kemba Walker, Charlotte G 6-1 184
Nick Young, LA Lakers G-F 6-7 210
SLAM DUNK
Participant, Team Pos Ht Wt
Aaron Gordon, Orlando F 6-9 220
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers C 6-11 279
Derrick Jones Jr., Phoenix F 6-7 190
Glenn Robinson III, Indiana G-F 6-6 222

Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » NBA All-Star Weekend Rosters
