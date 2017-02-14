9:20 am, February 14, 2017
NBA All-Star Weekend Rosters

NBA All-Star Weekend Rosters

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 8:51 am 02/14/2017 08:51am
At Smoothie King Center
New Orleans
Friday, Feb. 17
RISING STARS CHALLENGE
USA TEAM
Player, Team PosHtWt
Devin Booker G6-6206
Malcolm Brogdon G6-5215
Marquese Chriss F6-10233
Brandon Ingram F6-9190
Frank Kaminsky C7-0240
Jahlil Okafor C6-11275
D’Angelo Russell G6-5195
Jonathon Simmons G-F6-6195
Karl-Anthony Towns C7-0244
Myles Turner C6-11243
WORLD TEAM
Player, Team PosHtWt
Joel Embiid C7-0250
Dante Exum G6-6190
Buddy Hield G6-4214
Nikola Jokic C6-10250
Trey Lyles F6-10234
Emmanuel Mudiay G6-5200
Jamal Murray G6-4207
Kristaps Porzingis F7-3240
Domantas Sabonis F6-11240
Dario Saric F6-10223
Saturday, Feb. 18
NBA DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME
Eastern Conference
Player, Team Pos Ht
Anthony Brown (Erie) G 6-7
Quinn Cook (Canton) G 6-2
Yogi Ferrell (Long Island)-x G 6-0
Marcus Georges-Hunt (Maine) F 6-6
Jalen Jones (Maine) F 6-7
Shawn Long (Delaware) C 6-9
Ray McCallum (Grand Rapids)-x G 6-3
Chris McCullough (Long Island)-x F 6-9
Eric Moreland (Canton) F 6-10
Abdel Nader (Maine) F 6-8
Alex Poythress (Fort Wayne) F 6-7
Edy Tavares (Raptors 905) C 7-2

Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (Raptors 905)

Assistant Coaches: Donnie Tyndall, David Gale, Nathaniel Mitchell, John Corbacio, Nicki Gross (Raptors 905)

Athletic Trainer: Giovanni Sardella (Raptors 905)

Eastern Conference
Player, Team Pos Ht Wt College
Keith Benson (Sioux Falls) C 6-11 235 Oakland
Vander Blue (Los Angeles) G 6-4 200 Marquette
Dennis Clifford (Santa Cruz) C 7-1 260 Boston College
Justin Harper (Los Angeles) F 6-10 225 Richmond
Pierre Jackson (Texas) G 5-11 176 Baylor
Cory Jefferson (Austin) F 6-9 218 Baylor
Dakari Johnson (Oklahoma City) C 7-0 255 Kentucky
Josh Magette (Los Angeles) G 6-1 160 Ala-Huntsville
Johnny O’Bryant III (N. Arizona)-x F 6-9 257 LSU
JaKarr Sampson (Iowa) F 6-9 207 St. John’s
Briante Weber (Sioux Falls)-x G 6-2 165 VCU
Okaro White (Sioux Falls)-x F 6-8 215 Florida State

Head Coach: Coby Karl (Los Angeles)

Assistant Coaches: Paul Woolpert, Brian Walsh, Isaiah Fox (Los Angeles)

Athletic Trainer: Heather Mau (Los Angeles)

x-player currently in the NBA

SKILLS CHALLENGE
Participant, Team Pos Ht Wt
Devin Booker, Phoenix G 6-6 206
DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento F-C 6-11 270
Anthony Davis, New Orleans F-C 6-11 253
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia C 7-0 250
Gordon Hayward, Utah F 6-8 226
Kristaps Porzingis, New York F 7-3 240
Isaiah Thomas, Boston G 5-9 185
John Wall, Washington G 6-4 210
THREE-POINT CONTEST
Participant, Team Pos Ht Wt
Eric Gordon, Houston G 6-4 215
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland G 6-3 193
Kyle Lowry, Toronto G 6-0 205
Wesley Matthews, Dallas G-F 6-5 220
CJ McCollum, Portland G 6-3 190
Klay Thompson, Golden State G 6-7 215
Kemba Walker, Charlotte G 6-1 184
Nick Young, LA Lakers G-F 6-7 210
SLAM DUNK
Participant, Team Pos Ht Wt
Aaron Gordon, Orlando F 6-9 220
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers C 6-11 279
Derrick Jones Jr., Phoenix F 6-7 190
Glenn Robinson III, Indiana G-F 6-6 222

Latest News NBA News

