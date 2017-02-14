NBA All-Star Weekend Rosters

|At Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans
|Friday, Feb. 17
|RISING STARS CHALLENGE
|USA TEAM
|Player, Team PosHtWt
|Devin Booker G6-6206
|Malcolm Brogdon G6-5215
|Marquese Chriss F6-10233
|Brandon Ingram F6-9190
|Frank Kaminsky C7-0240
|Jahlil Okafor C6-11275
|D’Angelo Russell G6-5195
|Jonathon Simmons G-F6-6195
|Karl-Anthony Towns C7-0244
|Myles Turner C6-11243
|WORLD TEAM
|Player, Team PosHtWt
|Joel Embiid C7-0250
|Dante Exum G6-6190
|Buddy Hield G6-4214
|Nikola Jokic C6-10250
|Trey Lyles F6-10234
|Emmanuel Mudiay G6-5200
|Jamal Murray G6-4207
|Kristaps Porzingis F7-3240
|Domantas Sabonis F6-11240
|Dario Saric F6-10223
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|NBA DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME
|Eastern Conference
|Player, Team
|Pos
|Ht
|Anthony Brown (Erie)
|G
|6-7
|Quinn Cook (Canton)
|G
|6-2
|Yogi Ferrell (Long Island)-x
|G
|6-0
|Marcus Georges-Hunt (Maine)
|F
|6-6
|Jalen Jones (Maine)
|F
|6-7
|Shawn Long (Delaware)
|C
|6-9
|Ray McCallum (Grand Rapids)-x
|G
|6-3
|Chris McCullough (Long Island)-x
|F
|6-9
|Eric Moreland (Canton)
|F
|6-10
|Abdel Nader (Maine)
|F
|6-8
|Alex Poythress (Fort Wayne)
|F
|6-7
|Edy Tavares (Raptors 905)
|C
|7-2
Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (Raptors 905)
Assistant Coaches: Donnie Tyndall, David Gale, Nathaniel Mitchell, John Corbacio, Nicki Gross (Raptors 905)
Athletic Trainer: Giovanni Sardella (Raptors 905)
|Eastern Conference
|Player, Team
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|College
|Keith Benson (Sioux Falls)
|C
|6-11
|235
|Oakland
|Vander Blue (Los Angeles)
|G
|6-4
|200
|Marquette
|Dennis Clifford (Santa Cruz)
|C
|7-1
|260
|Boston
|College
|Justin Harper (Los Angeles)
|F
|6-10
|225
|Richmond
|Pierre Jackson (Texas)
|G
|5-11
|176
|Baylor
|Cory Jefferson (Austin)
|F
|6-9
|218
|Baylor
|Dakari Johnson (Oklahoma City)
|C
|7-0
|255
|Kentucky
|Josh Magette (Los Angeles)
|G
|6-1
|160
|Ala-Huntsville
|Johnny O’Bryant III (N. Arizona)-x
|F
|6-9
|257
|LSU
|JaKarr Sampson (Iowa)
|F
|6-9
|207
|St.
|John’s
|Briante Weber (Sioux Falls)-x
|G
|6-2
|165
|VCU
|Okaro White (Sioux Falls)-x
|F
|6-8
|215
|Florida
|State
Head Coach: Coby Karl (Los Angeles)
Assistant Coaches: Paul Woolpert, Brian Walsh, Isaiah Fox (Los Angeles)
Athletic Trainer: Heather Mau (Los Angeles)
x-player currently in the NBA
|SKILLS CHALLENGE
|Participant, Team
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Devin Booker, Phoenix
|G
|6-6
|206
|DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento
|F-C
|6-11
|270
|Anthony Davis, New Orleans
|F-C
|6-11
|253
|Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
|C
|7-0
|250
|Gordon Hayward, Utah
|F
|6-8
|226
|Kristaps Porzingis, New York
|F
|7-3
|240
|Isaiah Thomas, Boston
|G
|5-9
|185
|John Wall, Washington
|G
|6-4
|210
|THREE-POINT CONTEST
|Participant, Team
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Eric Gordon, Houston
|G
|6-4
|215
|Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
|G
|6-3
|193
|Kyle Lowry, Toronto
|G
|6-0
|205
|Wesley Matthews, Dallas
|G-F
|6-5
|220
|CJ McCollum, Portland
|G
|6-3
|190
|Klay Thompson, Golden State
|G
|6-7
|215
|Kemba Walker, Charlotte
|G
|6-1
|184
|Nick Young, LA Lakers
|G-F
|6-7
|210
|SLAM DUNK
|Participant, Team
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Aaron Gordon, Orlando
|F
|6-9
|220
|DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers
|C
|6-11
|279
|Derrick Jones Jr., Phoenix
|F
|6-7
|190
|Glenn Robinson III, Indiana
|G-F
|6-6
|222