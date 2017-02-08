Miami Heat extend win streak to 12, beat Bucks 106-88

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 106-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

A lackluster night for the Bucks got worse with 6:34 left in the third quarter when Jabari Parker, part of the team’s young core, left the game with a sprained left knee. Parker hurt the same knee two seasons ago.

The injury appeared to deflate the rest of the Bucks and their fans. Leading by 11 at the time of Parker’s injury, Miami maintained a comfortable, double-digit lead the rest of the way.

James Johnson added 20 points for the Heat. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Parker finished with 14 points.

Miami was in control from the start, building a 15-2 lead and holding the Bucks to 33 percent shooting in the first quarter. Whiteside amassed 17 points and 11 rebounds alone in a dominating first half, which ended with a 55-44 lead for Miami.

Goran Dragic had 13 of his 16 points in the first half, easily getting into the lane against Milwaukee’s soft interior defense.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Dion Waiters missed the game after spraining his left ankle during on Monday at Minnesota. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Waiters was improving, and that he was walking again without a boot to protect the foot. … Waiters joined Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Josh McRoberts on the Miami injury report. The team plans to sign Marcus Georges-Hunt, a 6-foot-6 forward playing with Maine in the NBA Developmental League. “I think it’s necessary right now,” Spoelstra said. “We need some insurance, just in case.” A rookie out of Georgia Tech, Georges-Hunt averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists with Maine.

Bucks: Parker got hurt on the same night that G Khris Middleton returned after missing the first 50 games this season with a torn hamstring. Middleton looked spry limited action, scoring five points in 15 minutes as coach Jason Kidd eases his top guard back into the rotation. Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Parker form the team’s young core. … Parker hurt his left knee initially in December 2014, an injury that ended his rookie season after 25 games. He was averaging a career-high 20.2 points this season.

UP NEXT

Heat: Make the third stop of a four-city road trip when they play Brooklyn on Friday.

Bucks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

___

Follow Genaro Armas at: https://twitter.com/GArmasAP