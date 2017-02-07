1:29 pm, February 7, 2017
Mavs sign Ferrell to multiyear deal after dazzling start

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:11 pm 02/07/2017 01:11pm
Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell, front, fields a pass as Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 110-87. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks have signed rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell to a multiyear deal after a dazzling start under a 10-day contract.

The agreement announced Tuesday comes after Ferrell averaged 17.2 points and 5.0 assists in five games, all starts. That included a 32-point game and a critical 3-pointer at Portland when Dallas won a season-best fourth straight game.

Ferrell tied an NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers in the 108-104 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday. He was undrafted out of Indiana, the alma mater of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The 23-year-old played 10 games with Brooklyn earlier this season.

The Mavericks signed Ferrell after Pierre Jackson, another guard on a 10-day deal, injured a hamstring. Starting point guard Deron Williams has missed the past six games with a left big toe sprain.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
