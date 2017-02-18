11:01 pm, February 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Robinson III, Gordon, Porzingis win NBA All-Star events

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:53 pm 02/18/2017 10:53pm
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. (10) leaps over four people to make a dunk during the slam-dunk contest as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Glenn Robinson III is the NBA’s new dunk king, with an assist to Indiana teammate Paul George, the Pacers’ mascot and a Pacers cheerleader.

Robinson leaped over all three, snagging the ball from George along the way before finishing with an emphatic, two-hand, reverse jam, giving him a perfect score — and the title — on his final dunk.

Robinson edged out Phoenix’s Derrick Jones Jr., who was done in by his failure to complete his difficult first dunk of two in the final round.

Jones still managed a perfect score on his second dunk, when he received a bounce-pass in the paint, put it between his legs and threw down a left-handed jam. But Robinson made sure it wasn’t enough.

In the 3-point contest, Houston’s Eric Gordon dethroned Golden State splash brother Klay Thompson. Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks won the Skills Challenge.

