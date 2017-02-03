Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94 on Friday night.

It was the second time in less than a week that the struggling Magic have defeated Toronto. And like Sunday’s win, this one was close throughout and wasn’t decided until the late.

Ibaka made a 13-foot pullup jumper inside late to give the Magic a 95-89 advantage to seal the victory.

Toronto, which played without star guard DeMar DeRozan (ankle), lost for the second straight time and has now dropped seven of its last nine games.