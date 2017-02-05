Lowry’s triple-double leads Raptors past Nets, 103-95

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.

Playing again without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, the slumping Raptors ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 11 games. Jonas Valanciunas led them with 22 points.

Already feeling ill, Lowry needed four stitches after cutting his right forearm on a camera mounted to the basket stanchion. But he played 40 minutes without much backup support, with Fred VanVleet shooting 2 for 10 from the field and Cory Joseph not playing at all.

Terrence Ross had 17 points for the Raptors, who swept the season series and extended their longest winning streak ever against the Nets to eight.

Brook Lopez scored 20 for the Nets, who have lost nine in a row overall and 12 straight at home, where they haven’t won in 2017.

Brooklyn cut a 17-point deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter but Lowry soon took over, throwing a lob to Valanciunas for a basket, making a pair of free throws and then finding DeMarre Carroll for a basket that pushed the lead back into double digits at 92-82.

DeRozan has missed seven of the last eight games because of right ankle injuries, and coach Dwane Casey said it was difficult for the Raptors to play without their closer. But Lowry, also an All-Star, was good enough in this one as Toronto snapped a five-game road losing streak.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Lowry finished 0 for 5 from 3-point range and remained with 799 3-pointers with the Raptors, two behind Morris Peterson’s franchise record. … Patrick Patterson also sat out after leaving Toronto’s loss in Orlando on Friday with a bruised left knee. He has missed 11 of the last 20 games with knee injuries.

Nets: Lopez entered averaging 21.7 points against the Raptors, second-highest among Nets players with at least 10 appearances. Former Toronto star Vince Carter averaged 23.3 in 18 appearances after being traded to the Nets. … The Nets fell to 0-10 against the Atlantic Division. … Rookie Caris LeVert sat out to rest his sore knee.

DWANE’S DISAPPOINTMENT

The Raptors’ struggles cost Casey a chance to coach the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Game. The coach whose team had the second-highest winning percentage through Sunday’s games — Cleveland’s Tyronn Lue is ineligible after coaching last year — earned the spot, and Boston’s Brad Stevens clinched it Friday after the Raptors’ loss in Orlando. Casey said he was disappointed, but only because that meant the Raptors weren’t playing well.

“I’d much rather for us to be playing well right now more so than coaching in the All-Star Game,” Casey said. “If we were in third playing well I’d be happy, but I’m more upset about not playing well and everybody not being healthy than coaching in the All-Star Game.”

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Clippers on Monday. Los Angeles won the first meeting this season after the Raptors won the previous four.

Nets: Travel on Tuesday to Charlotte, where they have lost three in a row.