3:47 pm, February 27, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch the groundbreaking of the new DC United stadium on Facebook Live.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Lowry to have wrist…

Lowry to have wrist surgery, hopes to return for playoffs

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 3:36 pm 02/27/2017 03:36pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will have surgery on his right wrist and hopes to return for the playoffs.

The team says the procedure scheduled for Tuesday will be to remove loose bodies from his wrist.

Lowry hasn’t played since returning from the All-Star break. He is second on the team with his average of 22.8 points and leads the Raptors with 6.9 assists per game.

The Raptors, tied for third in the Eastern Conference, have won three straight games. They visit the New York Knicks on Monday.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Lowry to have wrist…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News