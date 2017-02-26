9:44 pm, February 26, 2017
Late 5-point possession lifts Celtics over Pistons 104-98

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 9:10 pm 02/26/2017 09:10pm
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) dunks on Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Jaylen Brown sank a 3-pointer from the right corner while being fouled with 37.6 seconds remaining, part of a five-point possession for Boston that lifted the Celtics to a 104-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

The Celtics were down 96-95 when Brown connected while being fouled by Marcus Morris. Brown missed the ensuing free throw, but Detroit couldn’t come up with the rebound, and Tobias Harris was called for a loose-ball foul. Marcus Smart added two free throws to put Boston up 100-96.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 33 points. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons, but he went 1 of 11 on free throws and was taken out for some key possessions toward the end to prevent Boston from fouling him.

