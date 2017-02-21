Lakers shake up front office…Tuberville considering gubernatorial bid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Once again the Los Angeles Lakers are Magic Johnson’s team. He ran the show back in the 1980s on the court and he is now in charge of operations after the club fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss. The once-proud Lakers have been in a four-year downward spiral and are currently 19-39.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have been looking for a catcher to replace departed free agent Wilson Ramos (RAH’-mohs). They’ve reportedly found their man as according to two people familiar with the deal, free-agent catcher Matt Wieters (WEE’-turz) has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million pact. Wieters was a four-time All-Star with the Baltimore Orioles.

UNDTATED (AP) — There’s a light schedule of games tonight in men’s college basketball with a ranked team on the floor. The highest ranked school in action is ninth-ranked Baylor as the Bears are playing host to Oklahoma’s Sooners in a Big 12 game. The rest of the card has the 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road for a game with Missouri, 13th-ranked Florida home to South Carolina, No. 14 Purdue at Penn State and 25th-ranked Wichita State entertaining Evansville.

BOSTON (AP) — The value of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey number-12 is listed as $500,000 on a Houston Police Department report. The New England Patriots quarterback is listed as the complainant in the report dated Feb. 6, the day after the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville (TUH’-bur-vihl) is considering running for Alabama governor in 2018. The 62-year-old Arkansas native tells the Associated Press that he’s discussing his options with potential backers. Tuberville says he’s awaiting poll results that will gauge public support.