Knicks’ Phil Jackson takes dig at Carmelo Anthony in tweet

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:47 am 02/08/2017 09:47am
FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers questions during a news conference at the team's training facility in Greenburgh, N.Y. Jackson took what appeared to be another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony in a tweet on Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks President Phil Jackson has taken another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony.

In a tweet, Jackson referred to a column by Bleacher Report writer Kevin Ding that suggested Jackson is frustrated because Anthony doesn’t have the same will to win as other stars.

Jackson tweeted on Tuesday : “Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.”

Jackson was referring to Michael Graham, a college star from Georgetown who never enjoyed much success in the pros. Jackson coached Graham on the Albany Patroons of the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association.

Earlier this season, Jackson said Anthony tends to hold on to the ball too long to be successful in the triangle offense.

NBA News