NBA News

Johnson scores 26, Heat beat lowly Nets for 13th straight

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:37 pm 02/10/2017 10:37pm
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, center, collides with Miami Heat forward Willie Reed, right, as guard Tyler Johnson watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Miami Heat won their 13th straight game, beating the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 108-99 on Friday night.

Goran Dragic had 21 points and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who trailed by 11 in the third quarter.

Miami’s winning streak, the third-best in team history, is currently the longest in the NBA. It is the top streak in league annals by a team under .500 throughout, and the best that began with a club at least 19 games below .500.

Miami was only 11-30 when the run started with a 109-103 victory over Houston on Jan. 17.

Brook Lopez scored 30 points for the Nets, who lost their 11th in a row.

