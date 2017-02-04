4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Irving sidelined as Cavs,…

Irving sidelined as Cavs, Knicks without starting PGs

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 8:12 pm 02/04/2017 08:12pm
Share
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9), from Spain, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is sitting out Cleveland’s game at New York, leaving both the Cavaliers and Knicks without their starting point guards.

The Cavaliers said Irving had right quad soreness. DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert started in the backcourt Saturday night.

New York’s Derrick Rose has a sprained left ankle and missed his fourth straight game, with Brandon Jennings remaining the Knicks’ starter.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Irving sidelined as Cavs,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News