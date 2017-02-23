11:10 pm, February 23, 2017
Irving, James lead Cavaliers past Knicks 119-104

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:47 pm 02/23/2017 10:47pm
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, passes against New York Knicks' Lance Thomas in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 119-104.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James recorded his 48th career triple-double and Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-104 victory over the New York Knicks, who hung on to superstar Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose at Thursday’s trade deadline.

James scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds with 15 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season.

Anthony, the subject of trade rumors because of a strained relationship with Knicks President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson, scored 20 points, going 9 of 25 from the field.

Kyle Korver scored 20 points for Cleveland, which is 8-1 in February and has beaten New York 10 straight times.

Courtney Lee had 25 points for New York, which has lost six of seven and is 12th in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

