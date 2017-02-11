4:48 pm, February 11, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Hornets' Cody Zeller sits…

Hornets’ Cody Zeller sits out Clippers game with sore quad

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:19 pm 02/11/2017 04:19pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte center Cody Zeller is sitting out Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a sore thigh.

He had returned to the starting lineup Thursday against Houston after missing seven games with a bruised quadriceps. But he left during the loss to the Rockets with soreness in the same quad. He finished with nine points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Coach Steve Clifford said Frank Kaminsky was set to start in Zeller’s place against the Clippers.

Kaminsky primarily plays power forward but he filled in as the Hornets’ starting center twice during Zeller’s seven-game absence. Charlotte went 1-6 in that span.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Hornets' Cody Zeller sits…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News