Hornets’ Cody Zeller sits out Clippers game with sore quad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte center Cody Zeller is sitting out Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a sore thigh.

He had returned to the starting lineup Thursday against Houston after missing seven games with a bruised quadriceps. But he left during the loss to the Rockets with soreness in the same quad. He finished with nine points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Coach Steve Clifford said Frank Kaminsky was set to start in Zeller’s place against the Clippers.

Kaminsky primarily plays power forward but he filled in as the Hornets’ starting center twice during Zeller’s seven-game absence. Charlotte went 1-6 in that span.