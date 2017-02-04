Hayward scores 33, Jazz rally for 105-98 win over Hornets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz rallied to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 105-98 on Saturday night.

The Jazz erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with big contributions from Hayward, George Hill and Joe Johnson. A 19-4 run was capped by Johnson’s 3-pointer from the corner that gave the Jazz a 103-96 lead with 59 seconds remaining. Hayward put on a show with a variety of step-backs and pull-ups and Johnson was a playmaker down the stretch. Hill finished with 25, including five 3-pointers.

The Hornets put on a shooting clinic from behind the arc in the third quarter, but went cold in the fourth and scored just 16 points.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 18 points, and Marvin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Frank Kaminsky finished with 15 points.

The Jazz went into halftime with a 52-44 lead after trailing by double-digits in the first quarter. Dante Exum scored nine points during a 15-0 run that gave the Jazz their first lead of the game at 31-28. They closed the half with a 9-2 run highlighted by Hayward’s alley-oop from Exum.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Walker is dealing with an illness and did not practice Wednesday, but played. … Charlotte was outrebounded 51-38.

Jazz: Joe Ingles and Boris Diaw started. It was the first time they started with alongside Hayward, George Hill and Rudy Gobert this season. … Rodney Hood missed his third straight game with a right knee bone contusion and LCL sprain. He will be re-evaluated next week.

FAVORS RETURNS

Jazz forward Derrick Favors was back on the court after missing the last two games to rest. He’s been dealing with a left knee injury since December.

“I think he’s found a rhythm at various times,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes the wear and tear of the season is just something you have to manage.

“Sometimes it’s just a question of getting re-focused and taking a couple days and you’re good to go.”

DEBUT

Miles Plumlee played his first game with the Hornets after being traded from the Bucks for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert on Thursday despite not having practiced with the team yet. Coach Steve Clifford hopes he can fill a similar role that the injured Cody Zeeler (quad contusion) held.

“I’m hoping that he can play similar to how he did in Phoenix that year, he was really good,” Clifford said. “Basket protection. He’s very good laterally. He brings versatility to what you can do in your pick-and-roll defense. He’s got a good idea of how to use the verticality rules, but he’s also quick enough to get out and be more aggressive on the ball.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: hosts a Brooklyn Nets team that has lost eight straight on Tuesday.

Jazz: travels to face the Atlanta Hawks and the red-hot Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday.