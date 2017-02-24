Hayward, Jazz take charge in lane to beat Bucks 109-95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Derrick Favors added 19 and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Friday night, dominating the paint in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Hayward finished 11 of 17 from the field, breaking free for short, open jumpers or dunks. The 6-foot-10 Favors shot 9 of 14, often going strong to the hoop.

Center Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which held a 52-34 edge on points in the paint. The Jazz led by 13 at halftime, with the Bucks rarely trimming the lead to single digits.

This was just the way Utah hoped to open a three-game road trip after the break, with trips to playoff contenders Washington and Oklahoma City also on the itinerary.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bucks opened the game with an 11-3 run, fueled by the energetic play of Michael Beasley and Antetokounmpo. Utah coach Quin Snyder called timeout after a dunk by Beasley with 8:47 left in the first quarter.

It was all Utah from there, with the Jazz turning into the aggressors. Hayward drove the baseline around fellow first-time All-Star Antetokounmpo for a thunderous dunk on the first play out of the timeout to set the tone for the rest of the night.

The Bucks seemed to get lost defensively at times on ball screens. Other times, Favors and Gobert just bullied their way to the hoop.

Utah then found its range late, starting 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc in the fourth quarter to build a 17-point lead with 8 minutes left.

Beasley finished with 22 points.

TIP-INS:

Jazz: Utah ended the first quarter with a 33-16 run to seize control. … Favors scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half. … Utah held a 32-20 edge on points in the paint in the first half.

Bucks: Coach Jason Kidd went with the same starting five of Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell, Antetokounmpo, Beasley and rookie Thon Maker for the fourth straight game. … G Jason Terry became the oldest player to play for the Bucks, at 39 years, 162 days, passing Dale Ellis (39 years, 155 days).

UP NEXT

Jazz: Travel to Washington on Sunday the second game of a three-stop road trip.

Bucks: Try to sweep the season series from Phoenix when the Suns visit the Bradley Center on Sunday. Milwaukee won by 25 in the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 4.

Follow Genaro Armas at https://twitter.com/GArmasAP