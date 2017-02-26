Harden leads Rockets past Timberwolves in 142-130 shootout

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 24 points and 10 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 142-130 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves as both teams set season scoring highs in a Saturday night shootout.

Houston won for the sixth time in seven games, handing the Timberwolves their first road loss in more than three weeks.

Minnesota committed a season-high 25 turnovers that led to 38 points for the Rockets.

Playing against Houston’s guard-heavy rotation, Minnesota went inside all night and outscored the Rockets 68-44 in the paint. Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 22 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins added 30 points.

Still, the Timberwolves were ultimately outpaced by the hot-shooting Rockets.

Houston went 22 for 58 (37.9 percent) from beyond the arc, thanks in part to the franchise’s first 3-point champion.

Shooting guard Eric Gordon was given a warm ovation after a short first-quarter video showed highlights of his victory in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend. Coming off the bench, Gordon made his first two attempts from outside the arc and finished 4 for 10 from long range. He had 14 points.

Newly acquired Lou Williams made his home debut for the Rockets. After scoring 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point territory in New Orleans on Thursday night, Williams had 17 points in 25 minutes. Houston traded Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick to the Lakers for Williams on Tuesday.

Williams and Gordon lead the NBA in points off the bench.

Ricky Rubio had 14 points and 11 assists for Minnesota.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Gorgui Dieng had his 11th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. … Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica both scored in double figures off the bench with 11 and 10 points, respectively. . Former Rockets big men Cole Aldrich and Jordan Hill did not play.

Rockets: After originally being ruled out with a groin injury, guard Patrick Beverley had 15 points, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes. He received a technical foul after shoving Rubio after a whistle in the third quarter. . Ryan Anderson scored 18 points, going 4 for 13 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Rockets: Host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.