Gobert shines in Jazz’s 104-88 win over Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, leading the Utah Jazz to an easy 104-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The double-double was Gobert’s 33rd of the season for the Jazz, who also got 27 points from Gordon Hayward.

Utah took a 61-43 lead into halftime after dominating the second quarter. The Jazz allowed the Bucks to score consecutive baskets just once in the second 12 minutes and their 31 points tied for the third-most they have scored in the second quarter this season. Gobert scored 15 of those 31.

The Bucks shot well from 3-point range in the first quarter, going 5 for 8, but were just 4 for 15 the rest of the night. Milwaukee never led after the first quarter, and only led by two in that short time.

Jabari Parker paced the Bucks with 17 points.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Rashad Vaughn was inactive with an illness. … Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to nine points, the second time he hasn’t scored double figures all season. He was sick and played under 10 minutes the only other time it happened.

Jazz: Boris Diaw started in place of Derrick Favors (rest). … Jeff Withey played 13 minutes and scored six points after playing one minute out of the previous five games. … Rodney Hood suffered a right knee hyperextension in the first half and did not return. He missed five games with a hyperextension and bone contusion in the same knee in the middle of January.

WORRISOME?

Favors missed his second consecutive game due to rest, however the two games were separated by three days. Favors participated in practice twice in those three days, but only in the non-contact portions. He missed 13 games due to a left knee bone contusion between November and December.

THIEVES

The Bucks entered Wednesday ranked No. 8 in the league with 8.2 steals per game.

“Deflections and steals is something we’ve taken pride in,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “That’s helped us when we do play defense and have success on the defensive end, it comes with our length … which then turns to the next part of our game that we’re pretty good at, and that’s in the open-court transition. … We’ve got to get our hands on balls and come up with steals.”

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee travels to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Jazz: Utah hosts the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.