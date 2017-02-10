4:46 pm, February 10, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Dolan says MSG banning…

Dolan says MSG banning Oakley after arrest at Knicks game

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:31 pm 02/10/2017 04:31pm
Share
Madison Square Garden Executive Chairman James Dolan reacts to an altercation between the Charles Oakley and security guards during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan says Charles Oakley has been banned from the arena, though not necessarily forever.

In an interview Friday with ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay, Dolan also confirms a report that he had fired the Garden’s security chief, two nights after Oakley was forcefully removed from his seat and arrested at a Knicks game. Dolan says the firing of the security head stemmed from more than just the handling of the Oakley incident.

Dolan says that games must remain safe for fans, and for that reason, “We are going to put the ban in place and hopefully it won’t be forever.”

The Knicks distributed a witness report earlier Friday featuring more than a dozen witnesses from throughout the arena who described what the Knicks have called Oakley’s “abusive” behavior.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Dolan says MSG banning…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News